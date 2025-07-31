Embassy Office Parks REIT Reports Strong Growth in Q1

Embassy Office Parks REIT announced a significant 15% rise in net operating income to Rs 871.8 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year, surpassing last year's Rs 757.5 crore earnings for the same period.

The company plans to distribute Rs 549.8 crore to its unitholders, marking a 4% increase from the previous year's April-June quarter distribution, as reported in a recent regulatory filing. In addition, Embassy leased 2 million square feet of area, reflecting a 9% annual growth, which includes new leases, renewals, and pre-leases.

Furthermore, the company's board accepted the resignation of Ritwik Bhattacharjee as the Interim CEO, although he will remain a Senior Advisor. Amit Shetty is slated to take over as CEO beginning August 1, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)