European Steelmakers Face Challenges Amid Tariffs and Weak Demand

European steelmakers, including ArcelorMittal, Outokumpu, and Aperam, face pressures from tariffs and weak demand after a mixed second quarter. While ArcelorMittal forecasts some resilience, Outokumpu and Aperam signal caution due to low-priced Asian imports and energy costs, as they brace for further earnings declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid mounting concerns in the European steel sector, giants like ArcelorMittal, Outokumpu, and Aperam report increasing pressures from tariffs and declining demand. The second quarter has ended with mixed results, painting an apprehensive picture for the forthcoming quarters.

ArcelorMittal's earnings aligned with market expectations, whereas Outokumpu and Aperam outpaced analysts' forecasts but indicated potentially lower third-quarter earnings. This trend contributed to a stock drop of 4% to 5% by mid-morning GMT, in line with recent struggles faced by peers Acerinox and SSAB, exacerbated by trade conflicts and economic fragility.

Despite ArcelorMittal's optimistic projection in Europe aided by the automotive sector, Outokumpu and Aperam remain cautious due to low-priced Asian imports and high energy expenses. With ArcelorMittal adjusting its global demand growth expectations and recalculating the financial toll of U.S. tariffs, the steel industry braces for continued volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

