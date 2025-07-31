U.S. Stock Index Futures Steady Amid Inflation Report

U.S. stock index futures displayed minimal movement on Thursday following a recent inflation report that matched expectations, sparking hope for a possible reduction in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

The Commerce Department's report indicated a 0.3% increase in the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price index for June, aligning with economists' predictions, and an annual rise of 2.6%, slightly above the estimated 2.5%.

Additionally, the number of initial unemployment claims filed by Americans for the week of July 26 was 218,000, below the expected 224,000. As of 8:33 a.m. ET, major stock futures indices indicated a slight rise, with S&P 500 E-minis up 57.25 points, Nasdaq 100 E-minis up 304.75 points, and Dow E-minis up 93 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)