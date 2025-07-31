Left Menu

Canada's Economy Faces Turbulence: GDP Shrinks in May but Optimism for June Growth

Canada's GDP contracted by 0.1% in May but is anticipated to grow by 0.1% in June, defying expectations of a second-quarter contraction. Retail trade experienced significant shrinkage, while service-producing industries remained flat. The Bank of Canada maintains its interest rates, and trade negotiations with the U.S. continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:37 IST
Canada's Economy Faces Turbulence: GDP Shrinks in May but Optimism for June Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) witnessed a reduction of 0.1% in May, in line with expectations, though a recovery is anticipated in June, according to data released on Thursday. An advanced estimate suggests GDP could show an increase of 0.1% for June, and the same growth rate on an annualized basis for the second quarter, per Statistics Canada.

This forecast diverges from the broader anticipation of a second-quarter downturn. The retail trade sector suffered the most in May, contracting by 1.2%, as reported by StatsCan, with activity shrinking across seven out of twelve subsectors. Retail trade is vital, comprising part of the larger services sector that makes up 75% of the GDP.

Despite a 1% dip in mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction within the 25% goods-producing industries, manufacturing saw a slight uptick of 0.7%, following a steep decline in April. On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada held interest rates at 2.75%, predicting a 1.5% economic contraction for Q2. Despite challenges, money markets now see an 89% chance the BoC will sustain rates in September. Concurrent U.S.-Canada trade discussions aim to ease tariffs, though meeting the deadline remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025