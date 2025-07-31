JSW Energy's Profit Soars: Strategic Acquisitions Drive Growth

JSW Energy has announced a significant financial performance improvement for its June quarter, reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 743 crore. This marks a 42% increase year-on-year, largely attributed to additions in renewable capacity and contributions from key assets such as O2 Power and the Mahanadi plant.

The company's revenue saw a substantial 78% rise, reaching Rs 5,411 crore compared to Rs 3,043 crore in the previous year. This growth was driven by organic capacity expansions and notable contributions from Mahanadi and O2 Power.

The firm also noted a 71% year-on-year increase in net electricity generation to 13.5 billion units, underscoring the boost from renewable energy capacity additions and higher generation rates at facilities like Vijayanagar.

