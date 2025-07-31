Left Menu

JSW Energy's Profit Soars: Strategic Acquisitions Drive Growth

JSW Energy reported a 42% increase in net profit for the June quarter, reaching Rs 743 crore. The surge was driven by renewable capacity additions and contributions from O2 Power and the Mahanadi plant. Revenue climbed 78% year-on-year, supported by strategic acquisitions and increased electricity generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:49 IST
JSW Energy's Profit Soars: Strategic Acquisitions Drive Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Energy has announced a significant financial performance improvement for its June quarter, reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 743 crore. This marks a 42% increase year-on-year, largely attributed to additions in renewable capacity and contributions from key assets such as O2 Power and the Mahanadi plant.

The company's revenue saw a substantial 78% rise, reaching Rs 5,411 crore compared to Rs 3,043 crore in the previous year. This growth was driven by organic capacity expansions and notable contributions from Mahanadi and O2 Power.

The firm also noted a 71% year-on-year increase in net electricity generation to 13.5 billion units, underscoring the boost from renewable energy capacity additions and higher generation rates at facilities like Vijayanagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025