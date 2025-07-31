Canada's GDP showed a minor contraction of 0.1% in May, consistent with predictions, with expectations of a bounce back in June, Statistics Canada reported Thursday. The prospects for a 0.1% annualized growth for the second quarter contradict the anticipated quarterly decline, pending the final June figures.

The retail trade sector saw a notable shrink of 1.2% in May, impacting overall growth, although the services sector, representing 75% of GDP, remained steady. Additionally, goods-producing sectors encountered setbacks, particularly in mining and oil extraction, with a 1% decline.

Amid export challenges and tariff impacts, the Bank of Canada's 2.75% rate hold contrasts with modest Q2 growth predictions, potentially influencing September's rate cut decisions. Economic economists remain cautious, awaiting the forthcoming GDP report to assess the economy's trajectory against central bank forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)