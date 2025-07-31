Left Menu

Canada's GDP Surprise: Growth Defies Expectations Amid Economic Challenges

Canada's GDP contracted by 0.1% in May but is set to rebound by the same margin in June, defying expectations of a second-quarter contraction. Despite declines in the retail trade and goods-producing industries, the services sector remains stable. The Bank of Canada's rate cut incentives are challenged by slight growth forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:16 IST
Canada's GDP Surprise: Growth Defies Expectations Amid Economic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.

Canada's GDP showed a minor contraction of 0.1% in May, consistent with predictions, with expectations of a bounce back in June, Statistics Canada reported Thursday. The prospects for a 0.1% annualized growth for the second quarter contradict the anticipated quarterly decline, pending the final June figures.

The retail trade sector saw a notable shrink of 1.2% in May, impacting overall growth, although the services sector, representing 75% of GDP, remained steady. Additionally, goods-producing sectors encountered setbacks, particularly in mining and oil extraction, with a 1% decline.

Amid export challenges and tariff impacts, the Bank of Canada's 2.75% rate hold contrasts with modest Q2 growth predictions, potentially influencing September's rate cut decisions. Economic economists remain cautious, awaiting the forthcoming GDP report to assess the economy's trajectory against central bank forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

