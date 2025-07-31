U.S. Scraps Plans: New Copper Export Restrictions Set for 2027

The United States is gearing up to implement new restrictions on scrap copper exports in 2027, demanding that at least 25% of 'high-quality' scrap remains for domestic consumption. Currently, the U.S. already internally uses over 40% of its generated copper scrap, according to industry experts.

Despite the measure's intention to bolster domestic supply, challenges loom in defining what constitutes 'high-quality' scrap and policing the opaque scrap metal market. Critics in the industry question the feasibility of these restrictions, with Duncan Hobbs of Concord Resources expressing skepticism over enforcement in an industry recognized for its lack of transparency.

Potential market distortions are a concern if dominant players monopolize the 'qualifying scrap' supply. U.S. Geological Survey data indicates significant recycling contributions, but analysts warn about uneven enforcement impacting the market landscape. Currently, a substantial portion of U.S. scrap exports heads to China, emphasizing the potential for strategic shifts in trade dynamics with these new regulations.

