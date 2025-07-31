Left Menu

U.S. Scraps Plans: New Copper Export Restrictions Set for 2027

The United States intends to impose restrictions on copper scrap exports starting in 2027, mandating that at least 25% of high-quality scrap be used domestically. While the measure is seen to have minimal immediate impact, enforcement challenges persist due to the industry's opaque nature.

Updated: 31-07-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is gearing up to implement new restrictions on scrap copper exports in 2027, demanding that at least 25% of 'high-quality' scrap remains for domestic consumption. Currently, the U.S. already internally uses over 40% of its generated copper scrap, according to industry experts.

Despite the measure's intention to bolster domestic supply, challenges loom in defining what constitutes 'high-quality' scrap and policing the opaque scrap metal market. Critics in the industry question the feasibility of these restrictions, with Duncan Hobbs of Concord Resources expressing skepticism over enforcement in an industry recognized for its lack of transparency.

Potential market distortions are a concern if dominant players monopolize the 'qualifying scrap' supply. U.S. Geological Survey data indicates significant recycling contributions, but analysts warn about uneven enforcement impacting the market landscape. Currently, a substantial portion of U.S. scrap exports heads to China, emphasizing the potential for strategic shifts in trade dynamics with these new regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

