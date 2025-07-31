Left Menu

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Reports Massive Profit Surge

Niva Bupa Health Insurance has announced a dramatic 97% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 70 crore in the first quarter of 2025. The company's income rose due to increased premiums, improved solvency, and growing assets under management, despite higher expenses compared to the previous year.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd has posted an impressive 97% increase in net profit for the first quarter of 2025, with earnings reaching Rs 70 crore.

The standalone health insurer's income rose to Rs 1,308 crore, up from Rs 1,159 crore in the same period last year, as disclosed in their latest regulatory filing.

Despite higher expenditures, which grew to Rs 1,454 crore, the company benefited from increased premiums and improved solvency, accompanied by a significant rise in assets under management, now at Rs 8,112 crore.

