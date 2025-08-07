National Green Tribunal Demands Action on Groundwater Contamination in Dwarka

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has voiced strong dissatisfaction with the lackluster response from Delhi authorities in addressing the critical issue of groundwater contamination in Dwarka. This environmental crisis is primarily attributed to defective rainwater harvesting systems in numerous residential societies within the area.

During a hearing led by Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A. Senthil Vel, the Tribunal scrutinized the execution of its previous directives outlined in a December 2021 order. The applicant, Mahesh Chandra Saxena, presented evidence highlighting ongoing lapses by local agencies in adhering to remedial guidelines intended to tackle the issue.

A recent survey conducted by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) across 176 housing societies revealed alarming levels of contamination, with significant traces of faecal coliform found in 115 societies. Despite prior communications recommending serious measures, including environmental charges against defaulters, tangible enforcement actions remain unconfirmed. This has prompted the Tribunal to request a comprehensive report on actions taken within four weeks.

