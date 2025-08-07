Milestone in Meghalaya: Bio-Curcumin Extraction Evolves Lakadong Turmeric Economy

In a groundbreaking development for the North East, a Bio-Curcumin extraction unit has been inaugurated in Lashkein block, West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, marking a pivotal advancement in the commercial processing of Lakadong turmeric.

Lakadong turmeric, renowned for its highest curcumin content, is expected to become a significant contributor to enhanced farmer incomes and regional export potential.

Backed by Rs 1.50 crore from the North Eastern Council (NEC), the venture has generated employment and fostered new economic avenues, processing up to 200 kilograms of dry turmeric daily, with plans to process over 100 metric tonnes a year.

(With inputs from agencies.)