Milestone in Meghalaya: Bio-Curcumin Extraction Evolves Lakadong Turmeric Economy

A new Bio-Curcumin extraction unit in Lashkein, Meghalaya, marks a breakthrough in processing Lakadong turmeric with high curcumin content. The facility aims to boost farmers' incomes and enhance export opportunities, offering sustainable livelihoods and improving local value chains through value addition and commercialization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jowai | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:58 IST
In a groundbreaking development for the North East, a Bio-Curcumin extraction unit has been inaugurated in Lashkein block, West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, marking a pivotal advancement in the commercial processing of Lakadong turmeric.

Lakadong turmeric, renowned for its highest curcumin content, is expected to become a significant contributor to enhanced farmer incomes and regional export potential.

Backed by Rs 1.50 crore from the North Eastern Council (NEC), the venture has generated employment and fostered new economic avenues, processing up to 200 kilograms of dry turmeric daily, with plans to process over 100 metric tonnes a year.

