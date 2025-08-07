Patiala House Court Grants Tahawwur Rana Limited Phone Access for Legal Talk
The Patiala House Court has granted limited communication access to 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana for discussing legal representation with his family. This comes after a request for regular phone privileges was denied. The decision focuses solely on discussing private counsel engagement.
In a significant legal development, the Patiala House Court on Thursday permitted Tahawwur Rana, the alleged mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks, to communicate with his family solely for the purpose of engaging a private counsel. This decision came amidst his ongoing judicial custody initiated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Special Judge (NIA) Chander Jit Singh's decision was announced in a closed session, allowing a recorded conversation under the supervision of DS Jail authorities. This was sanctioned after considering replies from the NIA and Jail authorities, with strict language restrictions to English or Hindi.
Rana, who was extradited from the USA in April, has been under custody following a supplementary charge sheet by the NIA. The legal narrative is expected to evolve as the court extended his custody till August 13, further scrutinizing procedural documents presented by the agency.
