Political Tensions Escalate: Nadda Condemns Attack on Suvendu Adhikari in Bengal

BJP President JP Nadda criticizes the West Bengal government following an attack on opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari's convoy, blaming the Trinamool Congress for political violence and lawlessness. Protests erupt as BJP activists demand accountability and accuse local police of bias in safeguarding elected representatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 19:16 IST
BJP President JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political climate in West Bengal has reached a boiling point following an alleged attack on the convoy of Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition, by alleged affiliates of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). BJP National President JP Nadda has fiercely criticized Mamata Banerjee's government, claiming the attack underscores a collapse in law and order.

Nadda expressed his condemnation on social media platform X, pointing out the distressing nature of the incident occurring under police watch. He underscored that such acts threaten democracy itself and took personal stock of the situation by conversing with Adhikari.

Meanwhile, BJP activists demonstrated in Howrah, holding a 'slipper protest' to voice their indignation at the alleged police inaction. Claims of political bias were echoed by BJP leader Ashok Dinda, who dismissed recent arrests as superficial, implicating TMC MLA Udayan Guha as the mastermind behind the attack.

