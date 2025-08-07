India Stands Firm Against US Tariffs, Backs Agriculture and Fishing Communities

India's fishing community expressed strong approval for Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he promised that the government will uphold the interests of farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers, referring to him as a "true guardian" of the nation. S Satishkumar from the Management Committee of the Chennai Fishing Harbour voiced his pride in Modi's firm stance.

In Kerala, a fisherwoman from Kannur echoed this sentiment, expressing unwavering faith in the Prime Minister. Modi made these assurances during a speech against the backdrop of increased US tariffs, affirming that India's farmers are a principal priority despite potential economic consequences.

The US tariffs come as a response to India's oil imports from Russia, deemed an "unusual and extraordinary threat" by the Trump administration. Despite pressure during trade negotiations, India resists opening its agricultural sector, citing protection of domestic livelihoods as essential. The Ministry of External Affairs condemned the tariffs as "unfair" and asserted that all necessary measures will be taken to defend national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)