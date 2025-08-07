Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Pioneering Poverty Eradication Initiative: 'Bangaru Kutumbams'

Andhra Pradesh's 'P4 Margadarsi-Bangaru Kutumbam' initiative has seen 10 lakh families adopted to alleviate poverty. Wealthy 'margadarsis' voluntarily mentor and support poorer 'bangaru kutumbams'. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, it aims to link 15 lakh families by mid-August, as the Chief Secretary emphasizes voluntary participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark initiative, Andhra Pradesh has adopted its 'P4 Margadarsi-Bangaru Kutumbam' programme, enrolling 10 lakh families to combat poverty. Launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, it encourages voluntary wealth redistribution.

Designed for societal upliftment, affluent 'margadarsis' are urged to support poorer 'bangaru kutumbams' without coercion. Recently highlighted by Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, the scheme targets 15 lakh family connections by mid-August.

Efforts include a swift needs assessment survey and comprehensive instruction for district collectors, ensuring effective execution of this Public-Private-People Partnership model, aiding state's socio-economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

