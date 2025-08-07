Andhra Pradesh's Pioneering Poverty Eradication Initiative: 'Bangaru Kutumbams'

In a landmark initiative, Andhra Pradesh has adopted its 'P4 Margadarsi-Bangaru Kutumbam' programme, enrolling 10 lakh families to combat poverty. Launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, it encourages voluntary wealth redistribution.

Designed for societal upliftment, affluent 'margadarsis' are urged to support poorer 'bangaru kutumbams' without coercion. Recently highlighted by Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, the scheme targets 15 lakh family connections by mid-August.

Efforts include a swift needs assessment survey and comprehensive instruction for district collectors, ensuring effective execution of this Public-Private-People Partnership model, aiding state's socio-economic growth.

