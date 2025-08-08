Public Sector Banks Soar to New Profit Heights in Q1
Public sector banks in India, led by SBI, reported a record profit of Rs 44,218 crore for Q1 of the fiscal year, marking an 11% growth year-on-year. SBI contributed significantly, and Indian Overseas Bank noted a 76% profit surge, contrasting Punjab National Bank's 48% profit fall.
In a remarkable financial feat, public sector banks in India have achieved unprecedented levels of profitability in the first quarter of the fiscal year, spearheaded by State Bank of India's (SBI) commanding performance. These banks collectively reported a record profit of Rs 44,218 crore, reflecting an impressive 11% year-on-year growth.
SBI alone accounted for nearly half of these earnings, with a net profit of Rs 19,160 crore, up 12% from the previous fiscal period. Indian Overseas Bank emerged as the leader in percentage growth, posting a 76% increase to Rs 1,111 crore.
In contrast, Punjab National Bank experienced a notable decline with a 48% drop in net profit, reporting Rs 1,675 crore. Other banks like the Central Bank of India and Indian Bank showed positive upward trends, marking a promising fiscal outlook.
