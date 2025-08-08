Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh High Court Upholds Charges Against Faculty in 2014 Beas River Tragedy

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ruled against discharging three professors from a Hyderabad engineering college, charged with negligence in the 2014 Beas River tragedy that killed 25 students. The court upheld allegations of gross negligence and criminal liability for allowing students near a dangerous river, despite known risks.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has dismissed a plea to discharge three faculty members of Hyderabad's VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology, involved in the 2014 Beas River tragedy that led to the deaths of 25 students and a tour manager.

The court held professors A. Aditya, C. Kiran, and Sumabala accountable for culpable negligence under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, maintaining that their failure to prevent students from entering the dangerous river zone reflected criminal negligence. Justice Virender Singh's verdict enforces accountability in educational settings.

The decision emphasizes the gross negligence in the incident and highlights lapses by the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board and Larji Dam officials. Despite arguments from the faculty members, the High Court emphasized shared culpability, setting a precedent in public safety and legal responsibility.

