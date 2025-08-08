Himachal's Educational Milestones: New Reforms and a Leap in Quality

In a significant ceremony in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu handed appointment letters to 312 newly appointed drawing teachers, distributed across various schools statewide. The event also saw a send-off for five government school students who are embarking on an educational tour to Japan to explore its academic and historical sites.

The Chief Minister took the opportunity to launch new educational initiatives, including the student-focused edsk Express news platform, a Baseline School Ranking Accreditation Report, and the innovative Geo-tagged and Geo-fenced Smart 'Upsthiti' attendance system. He also inaugurated the Vidya Samiksha Kendra, marking a leap in the state's educational capabilities. Sukhu highlighted the state's remarkable improvement in education quality, moving from 21st to 5th nationally in recent years.

Moreover, Himachal Pradesh was recognized for its quality education offerings across different school grades. The Chief Minister underscored the commitment to education reforms, with plans like refraining from retiring educators mid-academic year to avoid disrupting students' learning. The government announced the establishment of Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools and addressed recruitment issues, focusing on transparency following former controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)