Left Menu

Himachal's Educational Milestones: New Reforms and a Leap in Quality

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveils major educational initiatives and reforms aimed at boosting the state's education system. Emphasizing transparency and quality, 312 drawing teachers received appointments. The state sees advancements in healthcare technology and rural economy, alongside legal victories and policy reaffirmations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:01 IST
Himachal's Educational Milestones: New Reforms and a Leap in Quality
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ceremony in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu handed appointment letters to 312 newly appointed drawing teachers, distributed across various schools statewide. The event also saw a send-off for five government school students who are embarking on an educational tour to Japan to explore its academic and historical sites.

The Chief Minister took the opportunity to launch new educational initiatives, including the student-focused edsk Express news platform, a Baseline School Ranking Accreditation Report, and the innovative Geo-tagged and Geo-fenced Smart 'Upsthiti' attendance system. He also inaugurated the Vidya Samiksha Kendra, marking a leap in the state's educational capabilities. Sukhu highlighted the state's remarkable improvement in education quality, moving from 21st to 5th nationally in recent years.

Moreover, Himachal Pradesh was recognized for its quality education offerings across different school grades. The Chief Minister underscored the commitment to education reforms, with plans like refraining from retiring educators mid-academic year to avoid disrupting students' learning. The government announced the establishment of Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools and addressed recruitment issues, focusing on transparency following former controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025