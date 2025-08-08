Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines Plea for Independent Audit of Air India Safety Practices

The Supreme Court refused a plea for an independent audit of Air India's safety protocols, questioning the focus on just one airline in light of an accident. The petition sought a retired justice-led audit and a comprehensive fleet safety review. The petitioners raised claims following a fatal crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:41 IST
Supreme Court Declines Plea for Independent Audit of Air India Safety Practices
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has declined a petition requesting the formation of a committee led by a retired Supreme Court justice to independently audit Air India's safety measures and maintenance protocols. The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, questioned the singular focus on Air India, asking why the critique was not extended to other airlines as well.

This plea emerged in the aftermath of a tragic incident where an Air India Boeing aircraft, on the Ahmedabad to London route, crashed, resulting in 270 fatalities. Narendra Kumar Goswami and Laxman Prasad Goswami, who filed the PIL, urged for an independent investigation into Air India's operational safety and maintenance standards, including a full safety audit of the airline's fleet by an international agency recognized by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Additionally, the petitioners sought a prompt report from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) regarding the circumstances of the Ahmedabad crash, aiming to address the lapses noted in the ICAO's 2024 audit report. However, the plea was dismissed, with the court not finding merit in focusing solely on Air India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025