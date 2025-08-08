Left Menu

South Africa Extends SOS Licences to Avert Jet Fuel Crisis

The South African Fuels Industry Association (FIASA) secured a year-long extension of special licences to import and store jet fuel, staving off a potential supply crisis at major airports. The move ensures continued aviation kerosene imports, critical for South Africa's aviation sector, following a significant loss in refinery capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:52 IST
South Africa Extends SOS Licences to Avert Jet Fuel Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A potential aviation fuel crisis has been thwarted as South Africa's Fuels Industry Association (FIASA) announces a year-long extension for special licences. This decision, made by tax authorities, allows for the continued import and storage of jet fuel, addressing supply concerns at major airports.

The licence extension permits the storage of aviation kerosene, vital for O.R. Tambo International Airport, in licensed tanks and its distribution via a multi-product pipeline. It also covers the importation of illuminating kerosene, crucial for many households, per regulations from the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

A loss in domestic refining capabilities has resulted in South Africa being a net importer of refined petroleum. Efforts to secure jet fuel, particularly after disruptions at the Natref refinery, have underscored the importance of these extended licences to the aviation industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025