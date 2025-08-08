South Africa Extends SOS Licences to Avert Jet Fuel Crisis

A potential aviation fuel crisis has been thwarted as South Africa's Fuels Industry Association (FIASA) announces a year-long extension for special licences. This decision, made by tax authorities, allows for the continued import and storage of jet fuel, addressing supply concerns at major airports.

The licence extension permits the storage of aviation kerosene, vital for O.R. Tambo International Airport, in licensed tanks and its distribution via a multi-product pipeline. It also covers the importation of illuminating kerosene, crucial for many households, per regulations from the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

A loss in domestic refining capabilities has resulted in South Africa being a net importer of refined petroleum. Efforts to secure jet fuel, particularly after disruptions at the Natref refinery, have underscored the importance of these extended licences to the aviation industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)