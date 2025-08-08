Pilatus Pauses U.S. Jet Deliveries Amid Tariff Turmoil

Swiss aircraft manufacturer Pilatus has announced a temporary halt in the deliveries of its PC-12 and PC-24 business jets to the U.S., citing the steep new tariffs as a major competitive disadvantage.

The company, which operates out of Stans, Switzerland, reported that the U.S. market constitutes approximately 40% of its production. The imposition of a crippling 39% import tariff by the Trump administration has sent shockwaves through Switzerland, prompting urgent discussions between officials to alleviate these trade barriers.

Pilatus faces the dilemma of skyrocketing costs and escalating customer uncertainties, prompting considerations to redirect its business jets to other markets and enhance local production capabilities, particularly with plans for a new assembly plant in Florida.

(With inputs from agencies.)