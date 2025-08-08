Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Alleged Crime Syndicate Member

The Delhi High Court has turned down the bail request of Sukhbir Singh, who is accused of being part of an organized crime group allegedly led by Anwar Khan, alias Chacha, and Shabir Chaudhary. Singh is facing charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ruled against Singh's plea, which followed an earlier rejection by the Patiala House Court. The court found no merit in the plea, emphasizing that state authorities must ensure prompt and efficient administrative processes, particularly in appointing Special Public Prosecutors.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell accuses Singh and others of involvement in the 2024 murder of Sunil Jain. Several syndicate members have been arrested, including Anwar Khan. Shabir Chaudhary, however, remains at large. The case continues to unfold, with further court proceedings scheduled.

