Major Drug Bust: 90,000 Yaba Tablets Seized in Tripura

In Tripura's Agartala, police intercepted an autorickshaw carrying 90,000 Yaba tablets during a checkpoint operation. The driver, Subir Sutradhar, was arrested, and a case was filed under the NDPS Act. Investigations are ongoing to uncover more about the drug trafficking network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 22:56 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant drug bust, Tripura police seized 90,000 Yaba tablets from an autorickshaw during a routine check near Amtali Bypass in Agartala. The operation was conducted by Sub-Inspector Mrinal Pal and his team near Bongeshwar Bridge on Friday.

The driver attempted to evade the checkpoint by speeding away, but police successfully intercepted the vehicle near a roadside eatery. Upon inspection, only the driver, Subir Sutradhar, was found with two bags carrying a large quantity of Yaba tablets, estimated to be 90,000 in total.

Senior officers arrived at the scene following the discovery, and a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The suspect has been arrested and presented in court, with further investigations underway to dismantle the trafficking network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

