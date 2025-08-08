Major Drug Bust: 90,000 Yaba Tablets Seized in Tripura
In Tripura's Agartala, police intercepted an autorickshaw carrying 90,000 Yaba tablets during a checkpoint operation. The driver, Subir Sutradhar, was arrested, and a case was filed under the NDPS Act. Investigations are ongoing to uncover more about the drug trafficking network.
In a significant drug bust, Tripura police seized 90,000 Yaba tablets from an autorickshaw during a routine check near Amtali Bypass in Agartala. The operation was conducted by Sub-Inspector Mrinal Pal and his team near Bongeshwar Bridge on Friday.
The driver attempted to evade the checkpoint by speeding away, but police successfully intercepted the vehicle near a roadside eatery. Upon inspection, only the driver, Subir Sutradhar, was found with two bags carrying a large quantity of Yaba tablets, estimated to be 90,000 in total.
Senior officers arrived at the scene following the discovery, and a case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The suspect has been arrested and presented in court, with further investigations underway to dismantle the trafficking network.
