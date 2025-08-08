Boosting Maternal and Child Health: A Mission Towards Nutrition Transparency

The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) has achieved a significant milestone, providing maternity benefits to over 4.05 crore beneficiaries since its launch on January 1, 2017. The Ministry of Women and Child Development reported this achievement in a statement released on Friday, also highlighting the registration of more than 72.22 lakh pregnant women under Mission Poshan 2.0 as of July 2025.

As part of the National Health Mission (NHM), the Indian government is making determined efforts to improve maternal health services nationwide, including addressing anaemia and low birth weight among mothers, particularly in tribal areas. The 15th Finance Commission's focus on Anganwadi services, Poshan Abhiyaan, and adolescent girls' schemes reflects a consolidated strategy to combat malnutrition under the Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 initiative.

Under Mission Poshan 2.0, the provision of supplementary nutrition is a crucial service facilitated through Anganwadi Centres, targeting children, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and adolescent girls. The Poshan Tracker, launched in March 2021, serves as a key technology tool to monitor and track nutritional support, ensuring transparency in resource delivery and accountability through features like the Facial Recognition System (FRS) for Take-Home Ration distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)