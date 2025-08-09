Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A New Era of Indigenous Defence Empowerment

Operation Sindoor showcases India's self-reliance in defence technology, with indigenous systems playing a crucial role. DRDO chief Samir Kamat highlighted the operation's success in boosting India's defence exports. The operation reflects India's strategic foresight, highlighting the intersection of defence capabilities and advanced technologies.

Updated: 09-08-2025 18:56 IST
Operation Sindoor: A New Era of Indigenous Defence Empowerment
  India

Operation Sindoor has marked a significant milestone in India's defence capabilities, demonstrating the nation's self-reliance and strategic foresight, according to DRDO Chairman Samir Kamat. Speaking at the 14th convocation of the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Kamat emphasized the indigenous technological strength that supported the mission along India's western borders.

The multi-faceted operation not only showcased the courage of Indian soldiers but also highlighted the technological backbone—such as sensors, advanced missiles, and AI systems—developed within India's defence R&D ecosystem. Following the operation's success, Kamat anticipates that India's defence exports could double within the next two to three years.

Launched against terrorist targets in Pakistan, Operation Sindoor underscored India's growing defence export capabilities, with interest surging from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The mission's success has set ambitious export targets of Rs 50,000 crore by 2029. A new generation of students and experts trained at DIAT have been urged to continue leading India toward technological dominance by 2047, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

