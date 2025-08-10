Structural Collapse Sparks Crisis on Nagpur's Khaparkheda-Koradi Route
An under-construction structure collapsed on the Khaparkheda to Koradi Temple route in Nagpur, injuring 12-15 workers. The NDRF and local authorities quickly responded, confirming no casualties but emphasizing debris removal for further safety assessments. The cause appears linked to construction vibrations.
A structural collapse occurred on the Khaparkheda to Koradi Temple route in Nagpur on Saturday, involving an under-construction gate. According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the entire structure had crumbled by the time their team arrived on the scene.
Inspector Krupal Mule of the NDRF's 5th Battalion stated that despite initial fears, no workers were trapped under the rubble. Rescue operations included thorough physical and canine searches. Speaking to ANI, Nagpur Joint CP Navinchandra Reddy noted, "Debris is being removed, and the injured, numbering 12-15, have been hospitalized and are stable."
Nagpur DM Vipin Itankar shared that the collapse happened when the Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) slab was being laid, causing minor injuries among the laborers. Machines are currently employed to clear the debris, while the cause is suspected to relate to construction vibrations. Authorities urge the public to refrain from spreading rumors.
