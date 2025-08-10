Left Menu

Structural Collapse Sparks Crisis on Nagpur's Khaparkheda-Koradi Route

An under-construction structure collapsed on the Khaparkheda to Koradi Temple route in Nagpur, injuring 12-15 workers. The NDRF and local authorities quickly responded, confirming no casualties but emphasizing debris removal for further safety assessments. The cause appears linked to construction vibrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 07:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 07:50 IST
Structural Collapse Sparks Crisis on Nagpur's Khaparkheda-Koradi Route
Inspector Krupal Mule of 5 Battalion of Pune, NDRF (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A structural collapse occurred on the Khaparkheda to Koradi Temple route in Nagpur on Saturday, involving an under-construction gate. According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the entire structure had crumbled by the time their team arrived on the scene.

Inspector Krupal Mule of the NDRF's 5th Battalion stated that despite initial fears, no workers were trapped under the rubble. Rescue operations included thorough physical and canine searches. Speaking to ANI, Nagpur Joint CP Navinchandra Reddy noted, "Debris is being removed, and the injured, numbering 12-15, have been hospitalized and are stable."

Nagpur DM Vipin Itankar shared that the collapse happened when the Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) slab was being laid, causing minor injuries among the laborers. Machines are currently employed to clear the debris, while the cause is suspected to relate to construction vibrations. Authorities urge the public to refrain from spreading rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025