Left Menu

PM Modi to Boost Railway Connectivity with Flag Off of Vande Bharat Trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off three Vande Bharat Express trains from Bengaluru, enhancing connectivity between major cities. The initiative includes affordable travel options through Amrit Bharat trains. Modi's visit will also feature the inauguration of Bangalore metro lines and foundational activities for metro expansion projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 07:55 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 07:55 IST
PM Modi to Boost Railway Connectivity with Flag Off of Vande Bharat Trains
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (PhotoANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the Vande Bharat Express ahead of its flag-off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremony will occur at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru. Modi's visit will witness the inauguration of three new Vande Bharat trains, improving connectivity between Belagavi and Bengaluru, Katra Vaishno Devi to Amritsar, and Nagpur to Pune.

Vaishnaw applauded PM Modi's efforts in launching affordable Amrit Bharat Express trains, providing economical travel options for low-income families. The minister also highlighted the success and increasing production of Namo Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Vande Bharat trains.

During his Karnataka visit, PM Modi will inaugurate several developmental projects, including the Yellow line of the Bangalore Metro, extending over 19 km. He will also lay the foundation for Bangalore's Metro Phase-3 expansion, aimed at addressing the city's growing transportation needs and serving diverse regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025