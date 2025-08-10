PM Modi to Boost Railway Connectivity with Flag Off of Vande Bharat Trains

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the Vande Bharat Express ahead of its flag-off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremony will occur at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru. Modi's visit will witness the inauguration of three new Vande Bharat trains, improving connectivity between Belagavi and Bengaluru, Katra Vaishno Devi to Amritsar, and Nagpur to Pune.

Vaishnaw applauded PM Modi's efforts in launching affordable Amrit Bharat Express trains, providing economical travel options for low-income families. The minister also highlighted the success and increasing production of Namo Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Vande Bharat trains.

During his Karnataka visit, PM Modi will inaugurate several developmental projects, including the Yellow line of the Bangalore Metro, extending over 19 km. He will also lay the foundation for Bangalore's Metro Phase-3 expansion, aimed at addressing the city's growing transportation needs and serving diverse regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)