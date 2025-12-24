Left Menu

Obscene Video Scandal Rocks Namo Bharat Train Service

A scandal has emerged after an obscene video involving two students surfaced on social media. It was recorded inside a train of the Namo Bharat service, leading to the suspension of the train operator responsible for the leak. Legal actions are underway against those involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:24 IST
Obscene Video Scandal Rocks Namo Bharat Train Service
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial incident, an FIR has been filed against three individuals following the emergence of an obscene video showing two students inside a Namo Bharat train's premium coach. The footage, shared on social media, has led to legal challenges and organizational repercussions.

As per police reports, the incident was captured on CCTV during a journey from Uttar Pradesh's Duhai to Muradnagar and allegedly shows a male and female student in a compromising position. The video became viral on social media, prompting action from Rapid Rail Transit System authorities.

Chief Security Officer Dushyant Kumar filed a complaint against train operator Rishabh Kumar for recording the CCTV footage with his mobile phone and distributing it online, damaging the image of Namo Bharat. The operator has been suspended and legal proceedings are in motion for all parties involved, including the students featured in the video.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025