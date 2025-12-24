Obscene Video Scandal Rocks Namo Bharat Train Service

In a controversial incident, an FIR has been filed against three individuals following the emergence of an obscene video showing two students inside a Namo Bharat train's premium coach. The footage, shared on social media, has led to legal challenges and organizational repercussions.

As per police reports, the incident was captured on CCTV during a journey from Uttar Pradesh's Duhai to Muradnagar and allegedly shows a male and female student in a compromising position. The video became viral on social media, prompting action from Rapid Rail Transit System authorities.

Chief Security Officer Dushyant Kumar filed a complaint against train operator Rishabh Kumar for recording the CCTV footage with his mobile phone and distributing it online, damaging the image of Namo Bharat. The operator has been suspended and legal proceedings are in motion for all parties involved, including the students featured in the video.