Maharashtra's 'Ladki Bahin' Yojana Faces Allegations Amid Political Disputes

The 'Ladki Bahin' Yojana in Maharashtra aims to assist women with financial support. Despite government assurance of continuity, controversy arises over allegations that the program has been scaled back or halted. Criticisms from political adversaries highlight discrepancies in promised benefits and funding commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 08:28 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 08:28 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (Pic Source: Eknath Shinde social media). Image Credit: ANI
In Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has firmly stated that the state's 'Ladki Bahin' Yojana will remain operational. This initiative, by the Women and Child Development Department and the Maharashtra government, is intended to offer financial assistance to women across the state.

The scheme promises direct benefit transfers of Rs 1,500 to women aged 21 to 65, aiming to enhance their health and nutrition while empowering their role within families. While initially dismissed by opposition as mere election rhetoric, Shinde reiterated the program's permanence during a Pune visit marking its one-year anniversary.

However, controversy persists as earlier this year, Aditi Tatkare, the state's development minister, revealed that 2,289 women government employees were initially found as beneficiaries, leading to a cessation of their benefits. Amid allegations by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut that the scheme has been effectively shut down, debate continues over whether the program is meeting its financial commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

