BharatPe Eyes Pre-IPO Funding Amid Favorable Market Signals

BharatPe is planning a pre-IPO funding round, with a public listing to follow when market conditions are favorable, according to the company's CEO Nalin Negi. While an IPO won't happen this financial year, the firm is focused on maintaining profitability.

The fintech firm recently announced it had achieved operational profitability by excluding the employee stock ownership plan, closing FY25 with a Rs 6 crore adjusted profit before tax. The company recovered from a loss of Rs 342 crore in FY24.

Backed by prominent investors and armed with licenses including an online Payment Aggregator from RBI, BharatPe is scaling its payment capabilities and expanding its stake in Trillionloans.

(With inputs from agencies.)