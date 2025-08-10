Left Menu

BharatPe Eyes Pre-IPO Funding Amid Favorable Market Signals

BharatPe aims for a pre-IPO funding round as it achieves operational profitability. The fintech firm plans to go public once market conditions are right, with a focus on maintaining profitability. Led by CEO Nalin Negi, BharatPe has increased its stake in Trillionloans and expanded its payment solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 11:42 IST
BharatPe Eyes Pre-IPO Funding Amid Favorable Market Signals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BharatPe is planning a pre-IPO funding round, with a public listing to follow when market conditions are favorable, according to the company's CEO Nalin Negi. While an IPO won't happen this financial year, the firm is focused on maintaining profitability.

The fintech firm recently announced it had achieved operational profitability by excluding the employee stock ownership plan, closing FY25 with a Rs 6 crore adjusted profit before tax. The company recovered from a loss of Rs 342 crore in FY24.

Backed by prominent investors and armed with licenses including an online Payment Aggregator from RBI, BharatPe is scaling its payment capabilities and expanding its stake in Trillionloans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025