Tragic Accident on Mother Teresa Road: One Dead, One Injured

In a tragic incident on Sunday morning, a vehicle collision near Gyarah Murti on Mother Teresa Road, New Delhi, led to one person's death while another was injured, according to Delhi Police.

Authorities reported that the car driver has been detained. A liquor bottle found inside the vehicle has been recovered for forensic examination to determine if the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Police have stated that further investigation is ongoing to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the crash, with more information expected to be released soon. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)