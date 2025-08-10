Left Menu

Tragic Accident on Mother Teresa Road: One Dead, One Injured

A vehicle collision on Gyarah Murti Road in New Delhi results in one fatality and another person injured. The driver has been detained, and a liquor bottle was found in the vehicle. Authorities are investigating the incident to uncover more details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 11:49 IST
A forensic team is examining it to determine whether alcohol consumption was involved (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Sunday morning, a vehicle collision near Gyarah Murti on Mother Teresa Road, New Delhi, led to one person's death while another was injured, according to Delhi Police.

Authorities reported that the car driver has been detained. A liquor bottle found inside the vehicle has been recovered for forensic examination to determine if the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Police have stated that further investigation is ongoing to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the crash, with more information expected to be released soon. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

