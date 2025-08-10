Sebi Proposes Light-Touch Regulations for Accredited Investor AIFs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has put forward a proposal aimed at easing regulatory requirements for a new category of Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) schemes targeted at accredited investors.

Outlined in a recent consultation paper, the scheme suggests greater flexibility for these investors, considering their financial expertise and capacity.

The proposals would waive certain current restrictions and would align with Sebi's long-term strategy to prioritize 'accreditation status' over traditional metrics of investor sophistication, potentially transforming the regulatory landscape.

