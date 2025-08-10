Sebi Proposes Light-Touch Regulations for Accredited Investor AIFs
Sebi proposes a new category of AIF schemes for accredited investors featuring a lighter regulatory framework. These schemes may enjoy exemptions from certain requirements and extend their tenure. The move aligns with Sebi's vision to shift investor sophistication criteria to 'accreditation status' over 'minimum commitment threshold.'
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has put forward a proposal aimed at easing regulatory requirements for a new category of Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) schemes targeted at accredited investors.
Outlined in a recent consultation paper, the scheme suggests greater flexibility for these investors, considering their financial expertise and capacity.
The proposals would waive certain current restrictions and would align with Sebi's long-term strategy to prioritize 'accreditation status' over traditional metrics of investor sophistication, potentially transforming the regulatory landscape.
