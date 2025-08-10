Left Menu

Gujarat's Roaring Success: Lions Rejuvenate Barda Sanctuary Under PM's Vision

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel celebrates World Lion Day with the rejuvenation of Barda Wildlife Sanctuary. Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support, the event marks the lions' return after 143 years. Various conservation projects and development plans are announced to boost local communities and lion habitats.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant boost to India's wildlife conservation efforts, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lauded the return of Asiatic lions to the Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, marking World Lion Day celebrations. The sanctuary, located in the Devbhumi Dwarka district, has not seen lions for 143 years, a development hailed as a global symbol of Indian pride.

Chief Minister Patel credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedicated support and strategic initiatives, such as Project Lion, for the conservation successes in Gir and now Barda. His efforts encompass enhancing lion habitats, managing their population, fostering human-animal coexistence, and boosting biodiversity through comprehensive eco-development plans.

Additionally, various government initiatives have been unveiled, with substantial financial backing aimed at bolstering local economies and forest areas. A new safari park, interpretive center, and tourist facilities are set to be developed, alongside a fleet of vehicles to enhance forest patrolling and wildlife rescue operations, underscoring the administration's commitment to sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

