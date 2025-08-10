Left Menu

Chlorine Factory Fire Sparks Toxic Fume Concerns in Southern France

A fire at a HydraPro chlorine factory in Lédenon, southern France, has led authorities to warn nearby residents of potential toxic fume exposure. Residents within a kilometer are advised to stay indoors. The site is classified as a 'seveso' location, indicating the handling of dangerous substances.

  • Country:
  • France

Residents in southern France faced potential health risks as a fire broke out at a chlorine factory operated by HydraPro, located in Lédenon. Authorities promptly advised people within a kilometer to remain indoors due to the danger of toxic fumes.

The chlorine plant, used primarily for producing chemicals for swimming pools, has been identified as a 'seveso' site, marking it as a facility that handles hazardous materials according to European Union regulations. Despite the pronounced chlorine smell, authorities reassured that it posed no direct public threat.

Emergency services, including firefighters and specialized teams, have responded to control the situation. As the town is about 28 kilometers southwest of Avignon, authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure public safety as the winds carry the smell northward.

