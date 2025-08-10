Left Menu

Bihar Deputy CM Faces Allegations of Dual Voter ID: Controversy Erupts

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha is embroiled in controversy over allegations of holding two voter ID numbers in separate constituencies. Patna DM has requested his response by August 14. Sinha maintains he votes only in Lakhisarai, blaming any discrepancy on administrative errors, and demands an apology from Tejashwi Yadav.

Updated: 10-08-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 21:28 IST
Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unfolding political controversy, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has come under scrutiny after the Patna District Magistrate flagged the presence of dual voter ID numbers in his name across different constituencies. The Patna DM has officially requested a response from Sinha by August 14 regarding the findings.

The issue surfaced when Sinha's name was found in the electoral roll for Assembly Constituency No. 182 – Bankipur, with EPIC No. AFS 0853341, and again in Assembly Constituency No. 168 – Lakhisarai, listed under EPIC No. IAF 3939337. Despite these duplicate records surfacing after the recent Special Intensive Revision, Sinha asserts he has only ever voted in Lakhisarai.

Addressing the media, Sinha explained the administrative procedures he undertook to rectify the situation, indicating that his attempts to transfer his voter registration to Lakhisarai from Bankipur in 2024 were hindered when the deletion was not processed, despite his efforts to adhere to due processes. Sinha also criticized political rival Tejashwi Yadav for allegedly spreading misinformation and insisted on an apology for what he termed as unwarranted allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

