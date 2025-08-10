YSRCP Alleges Police Bias in Kadapa's Bye-Elections

In a pointed allegation of bias and misconduct, leaders from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have claimed that police in Kadapa district are favoring the ruling TDP-led coalition during the ongoing ZPTC bye-elections.

The delegation, comprising prominent figures like MLCs Lella Appi Reddy and Ramesh Yadav, accused law enforcement of acting as proxies for the ruling party, undermining electoral fairness. According to a party release, incidents of false cases and illegal detentions have marred the polls, with police allegedly protecting TDP aggressors.

Expressing severe concerns, MLC Ramesh Yadav described the police's actions as a betrayal of democratic principles, highlighting incidents such as attacks with petrol bombs on opposition members. He cited the refusal to address assaults on backward community leaders as evidence of systemic failure, laying the blame on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for overseeing what they deem electoral anarchy.

(With inputs from agencies.)