Uttarakhand CM Dhami Races Against Time for Dharali Relief

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued a directive to expedite the assessment of damage to private and public property in the disaster-hit Dharali area. This assessment, required within seven days, is overseen by the District Magistrate and relevant secretaries, with preliminary reports already filed by eight departments.

Dhami instructed the Chief Secretary to forward this assessment to the central government at the earliest. Concurrently, he urged for the swift distribution of immediate assistance to all disaster-impacted regions in Uttarakhand, including Dharali. Emphasizing that immediate aid was paramount, Dhami cautioned against the dissemination of negative information. He also announced the reconstruction of the temple of Kalpa Kedar Devta, devastated in the disaster.

The Chief Minister expressed solidarity with Dharali's residents, pledging thorough rehabilitation efforts and ruling out any compromises. He called on government personnel engaged in relief work to be encouraged and sought public support in the ongoing operations. While reviewing relief measures at the Disaster Control Room, Dhami stressed on the urgency of reopening the road to Harshil, asserting that road connectivity would be restored once the Limchigad Bridge is operational.

Dhami instructed the District Magistrate to maintain consistent communication with the 108 families rendered homeless by the disaster, ensuring their immediate provision of accommodation, food, and medical supplies. He also called for a team from IIT Roorkee and other expert agencies to conduct geological evaluations starting Monday.

Through a virtual meeting, Dhami engaged with Dharali's residents, including village representatives, who thanked him for his timely intervention and unwavering support. His three-day stay in Dharali, during which he initiated a three-tier assessment committee, marked the beginning of the administration's prompt compensation and relief efforts.

