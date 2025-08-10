Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Races Against Time for Dharali Relief

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructs rapid damage assessment and relief distribution in Dharali disaster area. He ensures swift government intervention and construction efforts, appealing for public cooperation and discouraging negative publicity, as the administration tackles rehabilitation and road connectivity challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 22:50 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Races Against Time for Dharali Relief
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued a directive to expedite the assessment of damage to private and public property in the disaster-hit Dharali area. This assessment, required within seven days, is overseen by the District Magistrate and relevant secretaries, with preliminary reports already filed by eight departments.

Dhami instructed the Chief Secretary to forward this assessment to the central government at the earliest. Concurrently, he urged for the swift distribution of immediate assistance to all disaster-impacted regions in Uttarakhand, including Dharali. Emphasizing that immediate aid was paramount, Dhami cautioned against the dissemination of negative information. He also announced the reconstruction of the temple of Kalpa Kedar Devta, devastated in the disaster.

The Chief Minister expressed solidarity with Dharali's residents, pledging thorough rehabilitation efforts and ruling out any compromises. He called on government personnel engaged in relief work to be encouraged and sought public support in the ongoing operations. While reviewing relief measures at the Disaster Control Room, Dhami stressed on the urgency of reopening the road to Harshil, asserting that road connectivity would be restored once the Limchigad Bridge is operational.

Dhami instructed the District Magistrate to maintain consistent communication with the 108 families rendered homeless by the disaster, ensuring their immediate provision of accommodation, food, and medical supplies. He also called for a team from IIT Roorkee and other expert agencies to conduct geological evaluations starting Monday.

Through a virtual meeting, Dhami engaged with Dharali's residents, including village representatives, who thanked him for his timely intervention and unwavering support. His three-day stay in Dharali, during which he initiated a three-tier assessment committee, marked the beginning of the administration's prompt compensation and relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025