PM Modi to Unveil Eco-Friendly Housing Complex for Parliamentarians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 184 newly built Type-VII Multi-Storey Flats for Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh (BKS) Marg in New Delhi. The event, scheduled for Monday, will be graced by notable figures such as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, and Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, among others.

In addition to the inauguration, the Prime Minister will plant a Sindoor sapling at the site and interact with 'shramjeevis.' The residential complex is equipped with a comprehensive array of modern amenities designed to fulfill MPs' functional needs. It incorporates green technology, adhering to the GRIHA 3-star rating and the National Building Code (NBC) 2016.

The complex's environmentally sustainable features aim at energy conservation, renewable energy generation, and waste management. Built using advanced construction techniques, the project was completed on time while ensuring structural durability. Designed to be inclusive, it features Divyangjan-friendly facilities. Ample space for residential and official functions, along with dedicated offices and community areas, supports MPs in their public roles.

Engineered to resist earthquakes, the structures meet modern safety standards. A secure environment is ensured with a robust security system. The development was prompted by a shortage of adequate parliamentary housing. Limited land availability has driven a focus on vertical housing solutions, optimizing land use and minimizing maintenance costs.

Strategically located at BKS Marg, Delhi, the complex offers easy access to the Parliament House Complex, providing a significant benefit to its residents. (ANI)

