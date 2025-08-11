Left Menu

Market Optimism Soars: Tech Earnings and U.S.-China Tariff Talks Set the Stage

Major Asian share indexes rose on Monday, driven by strong tech earnings and upcoming U.S. inflation data that could influence the dollar and bond markets. Amid geopolitical factors, the potential impacts of U.S. tariffs on China and Federal Reserve rate cuts are being closely watched for future economic direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 08:39 IST
Market Optimism Soars: Tech Earnings and U.S.-China Tariff Talks Set the Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian markets showed signs of optimism on Monday, as major indexes ticked upward thanks to strong tech sector earnings. This positive performance signaled confidence in high valuations, while market eyes remained on an essential U.S. inflation report expected to influence the dollar and bonds.

Trade tensions and geopolitical developments are pivotal this week, with the expiration of U.S. tariffs on China looming and a scheduled meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin to discuss Ukraine. Analysts anticipate U.S. consumer prices to slightly rise, influenced by ongoing tariff effects.

Expectations for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy adjustment are high, with a September rate cut largely predicted. Meanwhile, tech shares continued their upward trajectory, following reports of forthcoming negotiations involving major firms like Nvidia and AMD with the U.S. government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025