Innovative Partnership to Boost Dairy Sector with Hydroponic Maize Fodder

Shunya Agritech has partnered with the Indian Institute of Maize Research to research hydroponic maize fodder to enhance milk production and livestock nutrition. A hydroponics unit will be set up to experiment with different maize hybrids. This initiative aims to promote climate-resilient, nutrient-rich fodder solutions for the dairy industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 12:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shunya Agritech has inked an MoU with the Indian Institute of Maize Research in Ludhiana to launch a groundbreaking joint research venture. The initiative focuses on maize green fodder, aiming to bolster milk production and improve livestock nutrition.

The collaboration will see a hydroponics unit established at the ICAR-IIMR Delhi campus, facilitating experiments with various maize hybrids. Through this partnership, Shunya Agritech seeks to advance climate-resilient and nutrient-rich fodder solutions in the dairy sector.

Currently, Shunya Agritech delivers high-nutrition feed using hydroponics to over 3,000 farmers across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, marking a significant boost for the dairy production landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

