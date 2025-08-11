Innovative Partnership to Boost Dairy Sector with Hydroponic Maize Fodder

Shunya Agritech has inked an MoU with the Indian Institute of Maize Research in Ludhiana to launch a groundbreaking joint research venture. The initiative focuses on maize green fodder, aiming to bolster milk production and improve livestock nutrition.

The collaboration will see a hydroponics unit established at the ICAR-IIMR Delhi campus, facilitating experiments with various maize hybrids. Through this partnership, Shunya Agritech seeks to advance climate-resilient and nutrient-rich fodder solutions in the dairy sector.

Currently, Shunya Agritech delivers high-nutrition feed using hydroponics to over 3,000 farmers across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, marking a significant boost for the dairy production landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)