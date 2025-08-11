Global Markets Rally Amidst Inflation Report Anticipation
Global share indexes edged higher, nearing July highs, with a focus on a crucial U.S. inflation report. As trade dynamics and geopolitical factors unfold, the economic landscape looks towards possible tariff impacts and Federal Reserve policy shifts amidst nuanced domestic and international market developments.
In a synchronized move, major global share indexes rose on Monday as they inched closer to their late July peaks. Investors' eyes are set on an important U.S. inflation report expected this week that could influence the future course of the dollar and bond markets.
Europe's STOXX 600 added 0.3%, supported by strong earnings in the U.S. and Europe, while geopolitical events involving the U.S., China, and Russia are set to dominate headlines. Analysts anticipate U.S. consumer prices may rise due to tariff impacts, potentially disrupting the outlook for a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
Global market activity also focuses on tech earnings and currency fluctuations, with the Australian dollar easing ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting, and oil prices edging lower as discussions between U.S. and Russian leaders over Ukraine could influence sanctions and oil exports.
ALSO READ
Market Jitters: Tariffs and Tech Earnings Could Shake Up U.S. Stock Calm
EU-US Trade Pact Halves Tariffs, Avoids Trade War
U.S.-China Trade Truce Talks: Tariffs, Tensions, and Future Deals
K-Beauty Panic: How Tariffs Could Disrupt South Korean Cosmetics Invasion
Japan Secures Best Tariffs from U.S. in New Trade Deal