Global Markets Rally Amidst Inflation Report Anticipation

In a synchronized move, major global share indexes rose on Monday as they inched closer to their late July peaks. Investors' eyes are set on an important U.S. inflation report expected this week that could influence the future course of the dollar and bond markets.

Europe's STOXX 600 added 0.3%, supported by strong earnings in the U.S. and Europe, while geopolitical events involving the U.S., China, and Russia are set to dominate headlines. Analysts anticipate U.S. consumer prices may rise due to tariff impacts, potentially disrupting the outlook for a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Global market activity also focuses on tech earnings and currency fluctuations, with the Australian dollar easing ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting, and oil prices edging lower as discussions between U.S. and Russian leaders over Ukraine could influence sanctions and oil exports.