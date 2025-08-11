Counterfeit Currency Trend Declines as Government Boosts Security Measures

The prevalence of counterfeit currency notes in India saw a decline in 2024-25, with 2.17 lakh pieces detected, a slight reduction from 2.23 lakh in the preceding year, according to the latest figures disclosed to Parliament. The highest number detected were Rs 500 notes from the MG (New) Series, totaling 1,17,722.

In parallel, private corporate investment in India is on the rise. Data from the RBI indicates a robust increase in fixed assets and project approvals. Efforts by the government to spur economic growth include infrastructure projects and financial reforms, intended to boost investor confidence and stimulate the economy.

The government has rolled out several initiatives promoting foreign and domestic investment, such as the Production-Linked Incentive schemes and credit guarantee programs. Infrastructure development, backed by Public-Private Partnerships and financial instruments, continues to be a focal point for driving India's economic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)