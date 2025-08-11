Left Menu

High-Stakes Trade Drama: U.S. Chipmakers Caught in Tariff Tensions

U.S. stock index futures saw minimal change as investors faced a busy week. Major semiconductor firms, like Nvidia and AMD, are central in U.S.-China trade discussions, particularly amidst looming tariff deadlines. These dynamics play into broader economic expectations, including Federal Reserve policies and potential geopolitical impacts on markets.

Updated: 11-08-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 15:50 IST
U.S. stock index futures remained relatively stable on Monday, with investors bracing for a week loaded with economic events. Chipmakers, notably Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, emerged as significant figures in the ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations, coinciding with a forthcoming tariff deadline.

Major semiconductor companies have agreed to a deal requiring them to provide a portion of revenue from their Chinese sales to the U.S. government. This comes on the heels of the Commerce Department's licensing for selling Nvidia's advanced chips, a move that has potential implications for U.S.-China relations.

Ahead in the week, traders will watch for developments in tariff policies and Federal Reserve monetary strategies amid a shaky labor market and anticipated shifts in consumer inflation data. Geopolitical factors, including an expected discussion on the Ukraine war between President Trump and President Putin, may also influence market variables.

