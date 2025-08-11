High-Stakes Trade Drama: U.S. Chipmakers Caught in Tariff Tensions

U.S. stock index futures remained relatively stable on Monday, with investors bracing for a week loaded with economic events. Chipmakers, notably Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, emerged as significant figures in the ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations, coinciding with a forthcoming tariff deadline.

Major semiconductor companies have agreed to a deal requiring them to provide a portion of revenue from their Chinese sales to the U.S. government. This comes on the heels of the Commerce Department's licensing for selling Nvidia's advanced chips, a move that has potential implications for U.S.-China relations.

Ahead in the week, traders will watch for developments in tariff policies and Federal Reserve monetary strategies amid a shaky labor market and anticipated shifts in consumer inflation data. Geopolitical factors, including an expected discussion on the Ukraine war between President Trump and President Putin, may also influence market variables.

(With inputs from agencies.)