Left Menu

L&T Lands 'Ultra Mega' Thermal Power Project with Adani Power

Larsen & Toubro secured an 'ultra mega' project from Adani Power for setting up eight thermal power units totaling 6,400 MW. Each unit will produce 800 MW. The project, exceeding Rs 15,000 crore, will be executed by L&T Energy - CarbonLite Solutions focusing on low-carbon technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:26 IST
L&T Lands 'Ultra Mega' Thermal Power Project with Adani Power
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro, an Indian multinational, has bagged an 'ultra mega' order from Adani Power to establish eight thermal power units with a cumulative capacity of 6,400 MW, each capable of generating 800 MW. This marks a significant step in L&T's strategic pursuit of strengthening its foothold in the energy sector.

The contract, placed under L&T Energy - CarbonLite Solutions, centers on comprehensive design, engineering, manufacturing, and commissioning of essential Boiler-Turbine-Generator (BTG) packages and supplementary systems, underscoring a robust commitment to advanced power and low-carbon technologies.

Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director & President, stated that the collaboration with Adani Group is pivotal as India continues to seek reliable, affordable power to meet its burgeoning demands. As part of the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, Adani Power is India's foremost private thermal power producer.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025