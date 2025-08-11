L&T Lands 'Ultra Mega' Thermal Power Project with Adani Power
Larsen & Toubro secured an 'ultra mega' project from Adani Power for setting up eight thermal power units totaling 6,400 MW. Each unit will produce 800 MW. The project, exceeding Rs 15,000 crore, will be executed by L&T Energy - CarbonLite Solutions focusing on low-carbon technologies.
- Country:
- India
Larsen & Toubro, an Indian multinational, has bagged an 'ultra mega' order from Adani Power to establish eight thermal power units with a cumulative capacity of 6,400 MW, each capable of generating 800 MW. This marks a significant step in L&T's strategic pursuit of strengthening its foothold in the energy sector.
The contract, placed under L&T Energy - CarbonLite Solutions, centers on comprehensive design, engineering, manufacturing, and commissioning of essential Boiler-Turbine-Generator (BTG) packages and supplementary systems, underscoring a robust commitment to advanced power and low-carbon technologies.
Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director & President, stated that the collaboration with Adani Group is pivotal as India continues to seek reliable, affordable power to meet its burgeoning demands. As part of the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, Adani Power is India's foremost private thermal power producer.