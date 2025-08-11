L&T Lands 'Ultra Mega' Thermal Power Project with Adani Power

Larsen & Toubro, an Indian multinational, has bagged an 'ultra mega' order from Adani Power to establish eight thermal power units with a cumulative capacity of 6,400 MW, each capable of generating 800 MW. This marks a significant step in L&T's strategic pursuit of strengthening its foothold in the energy sector.

The contract, placed under L&T Energy - CarbonLite Solutions, centers on comprehensive design, engineering, manufacturing, and commissioning of essential Boiler-Turbine-Generator (BTG) packages and supplementary systems, underscoring a robust commitment to advanced power and low-carbon technologies.

Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director & President, stated that the collaboration with Adani Group is pivotal as India continues to seek reliable, affordable power to meet its burgeoning demands. As part of the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, Adani Power is India's foremost private thermal power producer.