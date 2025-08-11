Palm Oil Wars: Debunking Myths in India's Edible Oil Market

The Oil Technologists' Association of India (OTAI) has raised alarms over the proliferation of 'No Palm Oil' narratives, claiming these campaigns mislead consumers and lack scientific backing. The association argues palm oil's role is often unjustly criticized, with significant evidence supporting its nutritional value.

Rajeev Churi, National President of OTAI, expressed that such narratives are strategic market differentiations without scientific merit. He appealed to food industry stakeholders, regulatory bodies, and media to foster informed consumer decisions by steering clear of baseless claims about palm oil.

As the most consumed edible oil globally, palm oil's inclusion in India's 2024 Dietary Guidelines emphasizes its value in a balanced diet. Furthermore, India's National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) aims to bolster domestic edible oil production, reducing dependence on imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)