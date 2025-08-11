PETA Challenges Court-Ordered Stray Dog Crackdown in Delhi-NCR

PETA has voiced strong opposition against the Supreme Court's recent directive to remove stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities, labeling the move as unscientific. The animal rights organization insists that forcibly removing and 'jailing' stray dogs will not effectively manage their population.

Dr Mini Aravindan, Senior Director of Veterinary Affairs at PETA India, points out that many communities view neighborhood dogs as family, and their displacement could lead to widespread chaos and suffering for the animals. Moreover, with around 10 lakh community dogs in Delhi, PETA argues building enough shelters is impractical.

Instead, PETA encourages the government to implement a robust sterilization program and shut down illegal pet shops contributing to animal abandonment. The Supreme Court, however, is stern in its directive to rid localities of stray dogs, warning of contempt proceedings against obstruction.

