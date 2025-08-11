Left Menu

PETA Challenges Court-Ordered Stray Dog Crackdown in Delhi-NCR

PETA criticizes the Supreme Court's directive to remove stray dogs in Delhi-NCR as unscientific, arguing that displacement and jailing won't curb the population. PETA advocates for enhanced sterilization programs instead, highlighting the feasibility issues of mass shelter creation and potential community backlash against the removals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:45 IST
PETA Challenges Court-Ordered Stray Dog Crackdown in Delhi-NCR
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PETA has voiced strong opposition against the Supreme Court's recent directive to remove stray dogs from Delhi-NCR localities, labeling the move as unscientific. The animal rights organization insists that forcibly removing and 'jailing' stray dogs will not effectively manage their population.

Dr Mini Aravindan, Senior Director of Veterinary Affairs at PETA India, points out that many communities view neighborhood dogs as family, and their displacement could lead to widespread chaos and suffering for the animals. Moreover, with around 10 lakh community dogs in Delhi, PETA argues building enough shelters is impractical.

Instead, PETA encourages the government to implement a robust sterilization program and shut down illegal pet shops contributing to animal abandonment. The Supreme Court, however, is stern in its directive to rid localities of stray dogs, warning of contempt proceedings against obstruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025