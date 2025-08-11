Major Stake Shifts in Home First Finance: Warburg Pincus Exits, New Investors Step In

A consortium of investors, featuring Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Fidelity, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, acquired a collective 10.64% stake in Home First Finance for Rs 1,307 crore via open market transactions on Monday.

NSE block deal data reveals Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund purchased 50 lakh shares, securing a 4.84% stake. Other significant investors included HSBC MF, Motilal Oswal MF, and Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, who collectively purchased over 1.09 crore shares of the Mumbai-based firm.

Private equity leader Warburg Pincus exited Home First Finance by divesting its entire 10.64% holding through Orange Clove Investments BV. Following these transactions, Home First's shares surged 6.44%, closing at Rs 1,279.70 on the NSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)