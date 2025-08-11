JM Financial Reports Stellar Q1 Results with 166% Surge in Profits

JM Financial reported a staggering 166% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 454 crore for the first quarter of FY26. The financial services firm had posted a profit of Rs 171 crore in the corresponding period last year.

According to its latest regulatory filing, total income for the quarter rose to Rs 1,121 crore, up from Rs 1,093 crore in the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, total expenses decreased significantly to Rs 529 crore compared to Rs 849 crore for the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vishal Kampani highlighted the company's robust transaction pipeline and strong market engagement. He emphasized that strategic recovery initiatives in real estate loans and distressed credit have yielded impressive results, which they plan to continue pursuing in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)