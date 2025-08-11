Left Menu

Kavitha Demands Justice for OBCs and Accountability in Grievance Incident

K Kavitha, BRS MLC, demands accountability for the mistreatment of a differently-abled individual by a constable at a state initiative, also criticizing the Jagityal collector for inaction. In parallel, she announces a new alliance advocating for coal workers' rights and leads a hunger strike for OBC reservation awareness in Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 21:40 IST
Differently-abled person dragged during Prajavani event. (Photo: Kavitha/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a call for accountability, BRS MLC K Kavitha voiced her disapproval after an alleged incident where a constable reportedly mishandled a differently-abled person during the Prajavani initiative. Kavitha censured both the constable and the Jagityal collector, demanding stringent action for their roles in the disturbing event.

Turning attention to labor rights, Kavitha revealed a strategic alliance between Telangana Jagruthi and Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) aimed at improving conditions for workers at Singareni Collieries Company Limited. The partnership strives to address long-standing grievances allegedly neglected by preceding administrations.

Continuing her advocacy, Kavitha embarked on a 72-hour hunger strike at Dharna Chowk, pressing for the immediate passage of the Telangana OBC Reservation Bill. She criticized both Congress and the BJP for undermining the wellbeing of OBCs, demanding decisive action on pending legislative measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

