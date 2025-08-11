Kavitha Demands Justice for OBCs and Accountability in Grievance Incident

In a call for accountability, BRS MLC K Kavitha voiced her disapproval after an alleged incident where a constable reportedly mishandled a differently-abled person during the Prajavani initiative. Kavitha censured both the constable and the Jagityal collector, demanding stringent action for their roles in the disturbing event.

Turning attention to labor rights, Kavitha revealed a strategic alliance between Telangana Jagruthi and Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) aimed at improving conditions for workers at Singareni Collieries Company Limited. The partnership strives to address long-standing grievances allegedly neglected by preceding administrations.

Continuing her advocacy, Kavitha embarked on a 72-hour hunger strike at Dharna Chowk, pressing for the immediate passage of the Telangana OBC Reservation Bill. She criticized both Congress and the BJP for undermining the wellbeing of OBCs, demanding decisive action on pending legislative measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)