Monsoon Havoc: Himachal Faces Severe Losses Amid Heavy Downpours

Himachal Pradesh's monsoon season has resulted in 229 deaths and substantial damage to infrastructure and agriculture, totaling over Rs 2,007 crore in losses. Authorities grapple with extensive destruction amid ongoing heavy rains and landslides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:07 IST
Visual of flood affected area in Himachal Pradesh (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The monsoon season has wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, claiming 229 lives, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Of these, 119 were due to rain-related incidents and 110 in road accidents.

Between June 20 and August 11, the state has recorded losses exceeding Rs 2,007 crore, impacting human life, property, agriculture, livestock, and infrastructure. The extensive damage included the deaths of 1,611 cattle and the loss of 25,755 poultry birds.

Basic infrastructure has been severely disrupted as roads, valued at Rs 1,07,181.80 lakh, were damaged. Water and power supply infrastructure also suffered, amounting to Rs 68,299.78 lakh and Rs 13,946.69 lakh, respectively.

Significant losses have hit housing, with 916 houses fully destroyed and more than 27,000 partially damaged. Additional damage was noted in health, education, and development sectors.

Kangra reported the highest number of rain-related deaths at 26, followed by Mandi and other districts. Restoration efforts continue, but rain and landslides hinder progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

