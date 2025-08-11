India-US Trade Relations: Navigating Tariffs and Strengthening Ties

In a significant meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, crucial discussions took place about India-US relations and the complex landscape of ongoing trade negotiations, as revealed on Monday. Top officials, including the Foreign Secretary and the Commerce Secretary, provided a comprehensive briefing.

The government outlined the tariffs imposed by the US under three categories: global tariffs applied universally, sector-specific tariffs attracting industries like automobiles, leather, and textiles, and revenue-centric tariffs affecting sectors like agriculture and oil. Despite ongoing talks, Indian officials underscored the nation's resolve not to compromise in critical areas such as agriculture and dairy.

Amidst the tariff talks, India is also fast-tracking trade agreement discussions with the European Union and examining potential agreements with other countries. The broader spectrum of India-US relations continues to thrive, illustrated by shared resolutions in international security organizations and significant legal developments like the extradition of Tahawwur Rana.