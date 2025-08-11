Left Menu

India-US Trade Relations: Navigating Tariffs and Strengthening Ties

In a pivotal Parliamentary Committee meeting, Indian officials reviewed India-US trade ties and tariffs, emphasizing no compromises on agriculture and dairy. While exploring new trade partnerships, India is also expediting EU negotiations. Broader ties, including security resolutions, remain strong, and the US delegation visit is on schedule.

Visual of meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs (Photo: @LokSabhaSectt/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, crucial discussions took place about India-US relations and the complex landscape of ongoing trade negotiations, as revealed on Monday. Top officials, including the Foreign Secretary and the Commerce Secretary, provided a comprehensive briefing.

The government outlined the tariffs imposed by the US under three categories: global tariffs applied universally, sector-specific tariffs attracting industries like automobiles, leather, and textiles, and revenue-centric tariffs affecting sectors like agriculture and oil. Despite ongoing talks, Indian officials underscored the nation's resolve not to compromise in critical areas such as agriculture and dairy.

Amidst the tariff talks, India is also fast-tracking trade agreement discussions with the European Union and examining potential agreements with other countries. The broader spectrum of India-US relations continues to thrive, illustrated by shared resolutions in international security organizations and significant legal developments like the extradition of Tahawwur Rana.

